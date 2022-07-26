scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to star in Pooja Meri Jaan, call it an ‘important film’

Written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati, the thriller Pooja Meri Jaan stars Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 12:58:27 pm
pooja meri jaanThe release date of Pooja Meri Jaan is yet to be announced.(Photo: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has announced a new thriller titled Pooja Meri Jaan. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the thriller is about a girl named Pooja being stalked by an unidentified man.

In the announcement video, we see an admirer of Pooja sending her an email, and in the mail, he gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history. The mail reads, “Dear Pooja, agar tum haan bol do toh humara pyaar itihaas ban jayega aur agar tumne naa bola toh main itihaas ban jaunga!” Now, what happens next and how Pooja reacts to the mail remains to be seen.

The makers have already wrapped up the film’s shoot. Written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Sharing the film’s announcement video, Mrunal Thakur, who will essay the role of Pooja, wrote on Instagram, “ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT 🚨 It’s a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan!🎬 A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...

Huma Qureshi added, “Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-) #PoojaMeriJaan! 🎬 It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can’t wait for you to see it!”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, 10 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement