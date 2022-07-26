Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to star in Pooja Meri Jaan, call it an ‘important film’

July 26, 2022 12:58:27 pm
Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has announced a new thriller titled Pooja Meri Jaan. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the thriller is about a girl named Pooja being stalked by an unidentified man.
In the announcement video, we see an admirer of Pooja sending her an email, and in the mail, he gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history. The mail reads, “Dear Pooja, agar tum haan bol do toh humara pyaar itihaas ban jayega aur agar tumne naa bola toh main itihaas ban jaunga!” Now, what happens next and how Pooja reacts to the mail remains to be seen.
The makers have already wrapped up the film’s shoot. Written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.
Sharing the film’s announcement video, Mrunal Thakur, who will essay the role of Pooja, wrote on Instagram, “ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT 🚨 It’s a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan!🎬 A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it.”
Huma Qureshi added, “Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-) #PoojaMeriJaan! 🎬 It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can’t wait for you to see it!”
