Huma Qureshi: It’s truly an honour to be part of Army of the Dead

Huma Qureshi will be soon seen in zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead. Directed by Zack Snyder, the Netflix movie also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi among others.

Talking about Army of the Dead, Qureshi admits that she is surprised at how swiftly things progressed during her chance visit to Los Angeles in May.

Huma Qureshi said, “Well, I was in Los Angeles and I was here for other work. I was asked to go for this audition. I said why not, and I went for it. This was on a Friday and they told me this is a film which is amazing. It has Zack Snyder and it’s something different. This happened on Friday and I came back to India the next day. On Tuesday, they called and offered me the film. That is how it really happened. I am excited about this film and but I cannot reveal much about it as it is too early to talk about it. We haven’t started shooting yet. I just want to shoot and give it my best shot.”

The actor added, “It is a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in the past. This genre is vastly unexplored in India, and right now is the time for successful experimentation. As an actor, I am constantly trying to do something different, something that is never done before, and it is extremely gratifying. The team behind the film needs no introduction and it’s truly an honour for me to be part of Army of the Dead.”

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Deepa Mehta’s Netflix show Leila. She has also been a part of some south Indian movies like White and Kaala.

When asked how she balances such varied projects, the actor said, “I have always believed in growing and essaying characters which are totally out of my comfort zone. These experiences at the end of the day make you a better artiste. It is a great time and opportunity for me to explore as many varied genres as I can.”