Huma Qureshi: ‘A few films have not worked and everyone is ready to write everyone’s obituary’

Actor Huma Qureshi, who will soon be seen in the second season of the SonyLIV series Maharani, recently spoke about the “negative” nature of the commentary that surrounds Hindi films. In the last few months, the Hindi film industry has been battling the ‘boycott culture’, and apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, no other Hindi films have made a significant dent at the box office.

In a chat with Puja Talwar, Huma said that everyone is in a rush to pass judgement against the Hindi film industry. “Everyone’s become too critical, too negative. A few films have not worked and everyone is ready to write everyone’s obituary. Wait a while. Good films will come. Some haven’t worked, that’s okay,” she said. Huma added that a lot of films that have released in recent times were in the making even before the pandemic and the producers decided to hold on to them so they could showcase those in theatres.

“You also have to understand that post-Covid-19, this is a fresh lot of films that have come in. All these makers, actors, producers have held on to these films for so long, not released them because of theatres. I mean we don’t even know the reality of how they were made, what happened. Let’s be a little kinder I think,” she said.

Huma Qureshi was last seen alongside Ajith in Valimai. While the film did well in Tamil Nadu, it did not generate much revenue in the Hindi belt. Trade analyst Girish Johar previously shared with indianexpress.com, “The content (of Valimai) is not something that the Hindi audience has not seen (before). Bollywood has been making hardcore commercial entertainers with fast-paced, sleek action sequences. Hindi belt is also exposed to the Hollywood kind of filmmaking. For them (the audience in the Hindi market), it was another regular film.”

Huma’s upcoming films include Tarla, Monica, O My Darling and Double XL. She is also said to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.