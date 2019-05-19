Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty stun at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Huma Qureshi appeared in two new looks for Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actor is attending the event for the second time in a row.

Her first look was of a white gown from Angus Kirkby. She captioned the photo, “Live like it’s not a rainy day!!”

The second and the latest look she sports is a black gown designed by Maë Paris. She captioned the photo, “Live like it’s your last black dress!!”

Diana Penty, who made her Cannes debut this year, was also seen in two new looks. In the first look, she is seen in a white saari.

Her second look shows her in a black gown from Celia Kritharioti.

Earlier, Diana and Huma had shared their look from the Chopard Love Event that they attended on Friday evening. Diana was seen in a glittering golden dress, and Huma picked up a red outfit for the same.

When it comes to work, Diana has recently bagged a film titled Shiddat where she will share the screen with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. Huma is waiting for her Netflix dystopian series called Leila.

Among those who have already walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 are Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Kangana Ranaut.