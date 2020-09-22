Huma Qureshi: Anurag Kashyap never misbehaved with me

Huma Qureshi said it is the joint responsibility of women and men to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo. (Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

After Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi has expressed displeasure over her name being used by Payal Ghosh in her sexual misconduct allegation against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Qureshi, who made her debut in Kashyap’s acclaimed movie Gangs of Wasseypur, took to Twitter and said the filmmaker did not misbehave with her, but added that “anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary.”

Huma Qureshi also said that she chose not to say anything until now because she does not “believe in social media fights and media trials.” She shared, “It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo”

Her statement read:

Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else.

However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary.

I chose not to comment till now because I don’t believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced too much baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let’s refrain from this narrative.

It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo

This is my final response. Please do not approach me to make any more statements on this matter.

While Richa Chadha has already sought legal action against Payal Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegation and is seeking the legal route in the matter.

