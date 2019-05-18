Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty attend Cannes Film Festival

Toggle Menu
Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, the list of Indian celebrities at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival includes the likes of Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty.

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty at the French Riviera.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, the list of Indian celebrities at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival includes the likes of Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. While this is Diana’s debut at the gala event, Huma will walk the red carpet for the second consecutive year.

On Saturday, both Diana and Huma shared their look from the Chopard Love Event that they attended on Friday evening. Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra also attended this event. While Diana wore a glittering golden dress, Huma picked up a red outfit.

Sharing the photo, Huma wrote, “Love. That’s all that matters. ❤️At the @chopard party.” The Gangs of Wasseypur actor recently unveiled the trailer of her Netflix series Leila. The six-episode series will stream from June 14 on Netflix.

Huma Qureshi shared the photo with the caption, “Love. That’s all that matters. ❤️At the @chopard party #livevictoriously.”
Huma Qureshi shared her this look from Cannes 2019 on Instagram
“Day 1 – Indoors or Outdoors nothing beats a classic blazer,” wrote Huma Qureshi along with the photo.
This is Huma Qureshi’s second year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Diana, on the other hand, shared glimpses from inside of the party on her Instagram Stories. “At the legendary Chopard Party 💎,” she wrote along with one of her photos.

Diana Penty’s look from the Chopard party at Cannes 2019.
“Striding into #Cannes2019,” wrote Diana Penty while sharing the photo on Instagram.
Diana Penty strikes a pose as she arrives for Cannes 2019. (Photo: Diana Penty/Instagram)

On the work front, Diana has recently bagged a film titled Shiddat where she will share the screen with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

Among those who have already walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 are Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan and Kangana Ranaut.

