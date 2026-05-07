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‘Hum kuch nahi hain?’: Shocked Neetu Kapoor reacts as few paps show up at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was recently shocked to see very less paparazzi at her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi's screening, with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are set to appear in a film together – Daadi Ki Shaadi. While Riddhima will be marking her acting debut in the upcoming comedy drama, Neetu will be returning to the big screen after a four-year-gap. On Wednesday night, the mother-daughter duo attended the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, in Mumbai. However, in one of the videos, Neetu looked disappointed by presence of only a few photographers at the venue.
Recently, Neetu was spotted arriving at the screening event of her film. But, the veteran actor looked visibly shocked to see only a few paps waiting to record her outside the venue. She curiously questioned the photographers about the low turnout. “Aaj bahut kum log hain (There are few people today),” she asked them, with a frown on her forehead.
ALSO READ | Neetu Kapoor was in disbelief over daughter Riddhima’s Bollywood debut at 45: ‘I laughed loudly’
However, the response left her even more shocked, as it was linked to her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. “Woh kal RK (Ranbir Kapoor) aa gaye the na (Actually, Ranbir Kapoor came yesterday na),” one of the photographers replied. They basically pointed out that many paps had skipped Neetu and Riddhima’s screening event because Ranbir was not attending it. A surprised Neetu responded, “Kyun hum log kuch nahi hain? (Do we not matter at all)”
While the paparazzi tried to handle the situation, mentioning that it was not the case. After the brief conversation with them, Neetu was seen posing for pictures, along with her daughter Riddhima, before going inside for the screening. The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi also hosted a screening on Tuesday night, which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
About Daadi Ki Shaadi
Helmed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also features Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, and Teju Kolhapuri in vital roles. The trailer of the film was released recently, raising high expectations, and it is set to hit the big screen on May 8.
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