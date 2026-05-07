‘Hum kuch nahi hain?’: Shocked Neetu Kapoor reacts as few paps show up at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are set to appear in a film together – Daadi Ki Shaadi. While Riddhima will be marking her acting debut in the upcoming comedy drama, Neetu will be returning to the big screen after a four-year-gap. On Wednesday night, the mother-daughter duo attended the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, in Mumbai. However, in one of the videos, Neetu looked disappointed by presence of only a few photographers at the venue.

Recently, Neetu was spotted arriving at the screening event of her film. But, the veteran actor looked visibly shocked to see only a few paps waiting to record her outside the venue. She curiously questioned the photographers about the low turnout. “Aaj bahut kum log hain (There are few people today),” she asked them, with a frown on her forehead.