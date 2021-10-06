Hum Do Hamare Do teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon adopt parents in this family entertainer, watch

The first teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon movie Hum Do Hamare Do is out. The teaser was released by the makers on Wednesday morning. The 50-second clip gives us a glimpse of the kind of film the audience can expect from the talented team. Also starring Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, Hum Do Hamare Do has been bankrolled by Maddock Films. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The video sees a nervous Rajkummar Rao waiting for Kriti Sanon’s character to show up, and within a couple of seconds, we see Kriti enter the frame. She says they should settle the subject. Going by Paresh Rawal’s voiceover in the promo, the young couple is keen to adopt parents.

A day ago, both Kriti and Rajkummar had shared a poster from the upcoming movie with the same caption that read, “Hero Kya Karega?”

This is not their first project together, both Sanon and Rao have previously collaborated on the successful Bareilly Ki Barfi, which also starred Seema Pahwa, Pankaj Tripathi and Ayushmann Khurrana. Interestingly, this film features Ayushmann’s younger brother Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Badhaai Do, Monica O My Darling and Hit: The First Case in the pipeline. Meanwhile Kriti Sanon was last seen in the dramedy Mimi, wherein she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.