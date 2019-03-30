Toggle Menu
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif win big at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019

Friday evening had many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Twinkle Khanna among others, getting into their best outfits to walk the black carpet of HT Style Awards 2019.

HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 photos
HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 were held in Mumbai on Friday.

After lifting trophies for their craft of acting and filmmaking, Bollywood celebrities won big for their fashion sense and for putting their best fashion foot forward throughout the year. Friday evening had many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna among others, getting into their best outfits to walk the black carpet of HT Style Awards 2019.

Those who won big at the awards night included the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. The power couple walked away with the trophy of Most Stylish Couple. Filmmaker and television producer Ekta Kapoor was awarded the Most Stylish Filmmaker Female trophy.

Taking a dig at everyone who questioned her fashion sense, Ekta, wrote on Instagram, “Yay won most stylish filmmaker ( female) at the #htstyleawards ! Thankuuuuu @kalra.sonal n @hindustantimes and Thanku all those pppl who dint like my style in dressing ..criticised my clothes …n friends who think I don’t know how to even spell fashion ( esp @ruchikaakapoor @monajsingh @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta )…TAKE THIS🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

shah rukh khan, gauri khan photos
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked lovely together at HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
akshay kumar awards
Akshay Kumar was the Hottest Trendsetter (Male). (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karan johar photos
Karan Johar at HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ayushmann khurrana photos
Ayushmann Khurrana was awarded Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
twinkle khanna awards
Twinkle Khanna won Most Stylish Author award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal latest photos
Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte at the black carpet of HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kareena kapoor images
Kareena Kapoor Khan at the HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
diana penty ht sty;le awards
Diana Penty at the HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
taapsee pannu at ht style awards 2019
Taapsee Pannu walked away with the HT Style Trailblazer award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kunal kemmu photos
Kunal Kemmu looked dapper at the HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nia sharma photos
Nia Sharma took away the award of Most Stylish TV Personality female. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
rohit shetty at ht style awards
Rohit Shetty was also present at the HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ht style awards 2019 photos
Karan Tacker won Most Stylish TV Personality Male award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
HT Style Awards 2019 pics
Gauahar Khan at the HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
waheeda rehman awards
HT Style Hall of Fame award went to veteran actor Waheeda Rahman. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kiara advani pics
Kiara Advani looked gorgeous at HT Style Awards 2019. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Most Stylish Designer – Anamika Khanna
Most Stylish Media Personality – Shireen Bhan
Most Stylish Artist – Mithu Sen
Most Stylish Business Personality – Natasha Poonawala
Most Stylish Sports Personality – Heena Sidhu
Most Stylish TV Personality Male – Karan Tacker
HT Style Trailblazer – Taapsee Pannu
Most Stylish TV Personality female – Nia Sharma
Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation – Ayushmann Khurrana
Most Stylish Couple – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Hottest Stylist – Vijay Devarakonda
Most Stylish Music Star – Tanishk Bagchi
Most Stylish Filmmaker Female – Ekta Kapoor
Style Game-changer – Sonakshi Sinha
Most Stylish Director Male – Rohit Shetty
Jeep Badge of Honour – Vicky Kaushal
HT Style Hall of Fame – Waheeda Rahman
Most Stylish Author – Twinkle Khanna
Most Stylish Youth Icon – Kartik Aaryan
India’s Most Stylish (Female) Jury’s Choice – Kareena Kapoor
Hottest Trendsetter (Female) – Katrina Kaif
Hottest Trendsetter (Male) – Akshay Kumar
India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award – Anushka Sharma
India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award – Ranveer Singh
Hottest Stylist- Vijay Deverakonda

Other who were present at the gala evening, included television celebrities like Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan and others.

