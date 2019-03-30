Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif win big at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019

After lifting trophies for their craft of acting and filmmaking, Bollywood celebrities won big for their fashion sense and for putting their best fashion foot forward throughout the year. Friday evening had many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna among others, getting into their best outfits to walk the black carpet of HT Style Awards 2019.
Those who won big at the awards night included the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. The power couple walked away with the trophy of Most Stylish Couple. Filmmaker and television producer Ekta Kapoor was awarded the Most Stylish Filmmaker Female trophy.
Taking a dig at everyone who questioned her fashion sense, Ekta, wrote on Instagram, “Yay won most stylish filmmaker ( female) at the #htstyleawards ! Thankuuuuu @kalra.sonal n @hindustantimes and Thanku all those pppl who dint like my style in dressing ..criticised my clothes …n friends who think I don’t know how to even spell fashion ( esp @ruchikaakapoor @monajsingh @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta )…TAKE THIS🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
Here’s a complete list of winners:
Most Stylish Designer – Anamika Khanna
Most Stylish Media Personality – Shireen Bhan
Most Stylish Artist – Mithu Sen
Most Stylish Business Personality – Natasha Poonawala
Most Stylish Sports Personality – Heena Sidhu
Most Stylish TV Personality Male – Karan Tacker
HT Style Trailblazer – Taapsee Pannu
Most Stylish TV Personality female – Nia Sharma
Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation – Ayushmann Khurrana
Most Stylish Couple – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Hottest Stylist – Vijay Devarakonda
Most Stylish Music Star – Tanishk Bagchi
Most Stylish Filmmaker Female – Ekta Kapoor
Style Game-changer – Sonakshi Sinha
Most Stylish Director Male – Rohit Shetty
Jeep Badge of Honour – Vicky Kaushal
HT Style Hall of Fame – Waheeda Rahman
Most Stylish Author – Twinkle Khanna
Most Stylish Youth Icon – Kartik Aaryan
India’s Most Stylish (Female) Jury’s Choice – Kareena Kapoor
Hottest Trendsetter (Female) – Katrina Kaif
Hottest Trendsetter (Male) – Akshay Kumar
India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award – Anushka Sharma
India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award – Ranveer Singh
Other who were present at the gala evening, included television celebrities like Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan and others.