Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif win big at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019

After lifting trophies for their craft of acting and filmmaking, Bollywood celebrities won big for their fashion sense and for putting their best fashion foot forward throughout the year. Friday evening had many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna among others, getting into their best outfits to walk the black carpet of HT Style Awards 2019.

Advertising

Those who won big at the awards night included the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. The power couple walked away with the trophy of Most Stylish Couple. Filmmaker and television producer Ekta Kapoor was awarded the Most Stylish Filmmaker Female trophy.

Taking a dig at everyone who questioned her fashion sense, Ekta, wrote on Instagram, “Yay won most stylish filmmaker ( female) at the #htstyleawards ! Thankuuuuu @kalra.sonal n @hindustantimes and Thanku all those pppl who dint like my style in dressing ..criticised my clothes …n friends who think I don’t know how to even spell fashion ( esp @ruchikaakapoor @monajsingh @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta )…TAKE THIS🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Most Stylish Designer – Anamika Khanna

Most Stylish Media Personality – Shireen Bhan

Most Stylish Artist – Mithu Sen

Most Stylish Business Personality – Natasha Poonawala

Most Stylish Sports Personality – Heena Sidhu

Most Stylish TV Personality Male – Karan Tacker

HT Style Trailblazer – Taapsee Pannu

Most Stylish TV Personality female – Nia Sharma

Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation – Ayushmann Khurrana

Most Stylish Couple – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Hottest Stylist – Vijay Devarakonda

Most Stylish Music Star – Tanishk Bagchi

Most Stylish Filmmaker Female – Ekta Kapoor

Style Game-changer – Sonakshi Sinha

Most Stylish Director Male – Rohit Shetty

Jeep Badge of Honour – Vicky Kaushal

HT Style Hall of Fame – Waheeda Rahman

Most Stylish Author – Twinkle Khanna

Most Stylish Youth Icon – Kartik Aaryan

India’s Most Stylish (Female) Jury’s Choice – Kareena Kapoor

Hottest Trendsetter (Female) – Katrina Kaif

Hottest Trendsetter (Male) – Akshay Kumar

India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award – Anushka Sharma

India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award – Ranveer Singh

Hottest Stylist- Vijay Deverakonda

Other who were present at the gala evening, included television celebrities like Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Gauahar Khan and others.