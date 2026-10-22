Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan joins Zayed Khan for brand campaign. Watch

It was a special evening for Sussanne Khan’s family as a launch event was held in Mumbai for a new men’s jewellery brand by Azaan Ali, the son of jewellery designer and her sister Farah Khan Ali. The event turned into a family celebration, as Sussanne and Farah Khan Ali’s brother and actor Zayed Khan, joining the younger boys of the family for the brand’s campaign, one of which is Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan’s son, Hridaan Roshan.

The event also saw the launch of a brand shoot video featuring Zayed Khan, son of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak Khan; his sister Simone Khan Arora’s sons, Armaan and Yuraaz Arora; and Zayed’s sons, Zidaan and Aariz Khan, whom he shares with wife Malaika Parekh.

The video also features Sussanne Khan’s son Hridaan Roshan, whom she shares with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, and Farah Khan Ali’s son Azaan Ali himself.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan World (@farahkhanworld)

Reacting to the video, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “How cool is this !!! Congratulations Azaan & Farah.” Esha Deol wrote, “Legendary. Best wishes Azaan @farahkhanali.”

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The launch event was also attended by Hrithik Roshan and his partner, Saba Azad.

Farah, who married DJ Aqeel in 1999, has two children with him, Azaan Ali and Fizaa Ali. The couple later separated, and their divorce was finalised in February 2023. Farah is the sister of interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s former wife. Despite their separation, Hrithik continues to share a cordial relationship with Sussanne and her family.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s younger son, Hridaan Roshan, is reportedly studying film and television production at the University of Southern California (USC) in the US. The 17-year-old’s school, the American School of Bombay, had announced the news on Instagram earlier this year, writing, “It’s no surprise to us that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations, Hridaan; we are so proud.”

Hridaan’s mother, Sussanne, also celebrated the milestone with an emotional note, calling him her “creative genius, my heartbeat, my superpower and my bestest friend in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, was recently in the news after he made his debut as an independent musician with his first single, This Heavenly Place, stepping into the world of music as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.

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Proud father Hrithik himself had shared his video with the caption, “You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.” Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, too had expressed her emotions, while Hrithik’s partner, Saba Azad, also congratulated him, saying, “So beautiful, Ray. So proud of you.” Filmmaker and grandfather Rakesh Roshan joined in the celebrations, writing, “Ray so proud of you, keep soaring.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Coming from a family with deep roots in the film industry, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan are the grandson of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan.