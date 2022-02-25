Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad organised family lunch on Rajesh Roshan’s birthday. See photos

Actor Hrithik Rishan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad are spotted together quite frequently now. On Sunday, Saba joined Hrithik and his family for a relaxed lunch on the occasion of veteran music composer and Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan’s birthday.

Now new pictures have emerged on social media which indicate that Saba had chalked out the Sunday lunch for the Roshan family. The singer seems to have planned a Sunday Kerala Sadya from Mumbai restaurant, Nair On Fire. The restaurant’s official page shared a couple of pictures with Hrithik and Saba, and wrote, “When you are happy, you show it! @sarajacobnair and @toral.sanghavi in the frame and @instavgn ‘s 🔥 with us! Overwhelmed with joy n warmth n so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya from @naironfireindia. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town♥️.”

In one picture, Hrithik is seen donning a white T-shirt and matching pants as he posed for a picture. Another picture showed Saba joining the two women for a picture. She was dressed in a white tank top paired with high-waisted pants.

Responding to the post by the restaurant, Saba thanked Sara and Toral in the comments, and wrote, “You guys made our Sunday, bless you ♥️♥️.”

Rajesh Roshan, on Sunday, had shared a photo of the lunch spread. He had also shared another picture with his family. The picture featured Hrithik, his mother Pinky, niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina Roshan as well as actor-singer Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating the Guzarish star.

Rajesh Roshan captioned the photo, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun.” Saba called it the ‘bestest Sunday’, and Pashmina, Suranika echoed the same sentiments.

Saba has been in news ever since she was spotted with Hrithik while exiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, last month. Hrithik was photographed as he went for dinner with Saba at a Mumbai cafe; the two were seen walking out hand in hand. Paparazzi followed them as they made their way towards their car. The two, however, have not commented on the link-up rumours.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. Thy are parents to two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The couple announced their separation in 2014.

Saba made her debut with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology, Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Hrithik has several projects in the pipeline, including a Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.