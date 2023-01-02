Hrithik Roshan’s ripped bod, 8-pack abs at 48 have fans in a tizzy: ‘Okay then’. See photos

Hrithik Roshan is often addressed as the Greek God of Bollywood. His extraordinary good looks have earned him this title and he makes all the effort to prove it right every time. In the year 2023 too, the actor seems to be all set with his fitness goals.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a series of pictures. The 48-year-old actor is done with the New Years’ vacation and family time and has hit the gym. Hrithik took his Monday morning seriously and his pictures flaunting his 8-pack abs are true goals for many.

See Hrithik Roshan’s photos flaunting his abs:

Hrithik Roshan shared the photos with the caption, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” While fans are going gaga over the actor’s photos, Varun Dhawan reacted to by saying, “Okay then 🙌.” Neil Nitin Mukesh, who himself underwent a physical transformation in the year 2022, too reacted with fire emojis.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had a gala time this New Year. While Hrithik, along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, girlfriend Saba Azad and cousins Pashmina Roshan, Eshaan Roshan, and few others went for a New Year vacation to Europe, they also had a family celebration with the Roshans.

In a video shared by his cousin Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik was joined by his girlfriend actor-singer Saba Azad, his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan among others as the family light up sky lanterns.

Pashmina Roshan shared a reel earlier and captioned it, “Thankyou 2022, Hello 2023 ♥️.”

See photos, and video from Hrithik’s New Year vacation:

On the work fount, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.