Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan gushes over his girlfriend Saba Azad: ‘So pretty Saboo’

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have been setting benchmarks on how to handle changing relationships with maturity. Sussanne and Saba comment on each others’ social media posts quiet often, and recently, Sussanne couldn’t help but express her appreciation for Saba’s new post.

Saba recently shared an advertisement post on Instagram, which spoke about weddings, brides and bridesmaids. While Saba looks gorgeous in the accompanying video, what has caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan’s sweet comment on her post. Sussanne wrote, “❤️❤️so pretty Saboo 🤗👌🏻”.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been rumoured to be dating for almost a year now, but neither of them have confirmed or denied their relationship. Recently, the two attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash together. Around the same time, a photo of Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, and her boyfriend Arslan Goni posing together surfaced on the internet.

At the moment, Sussanne is spending time with Arslan in the US. Saba has also been a part of Roshan family get-togethers and has been photographed with Hrithik’s family, too. Recently, Hrithik Roshan’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, shared a photo from Eshaan Roshan’s birthday bash, which also featured Saba.

Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster War. He will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad was last seen in the streaming series Rocket Boys, and her next feature project is titled Minimum.