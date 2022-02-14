Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan cheers for Saba Azad: ‘You are super cool, supremely talented’

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, praised musician Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the actor. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a photo of Saba on stage at an event in Mumbai.

Sussanne captioned the post, “What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai. Saba responded to the post and wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Sussanne Khan) (Photo: Instagram/ Sussanne Khan)

Actor Varun Mitra posted a photo of Saba on his Instagram stories as well, and credited Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina for the photo.

Last month, Hrithik was photographed as he went for dinner with Saba at a Mumbai cafe. The paparazzi followed them as they made their way towards their car. Hrithik held Saba’s hand while she hid her face with her hair. Fans had flooded the video with comments, asking whether the two were dating now.

Saba debuted with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Hrithik has several projects in the pipeline, including a Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.