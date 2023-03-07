Hrithik Roshan wraps Hyderabad schedule of Fighter

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has completed the Hyderabad schedule of his upcoming movie Fighter. Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame.

Hrithik announced the wrap by sharing a clip of the crew returning home on a plane after finishing the shoot. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter is homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024. Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.