Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt wishes for ex-wife Sussanne on 10 years of her design store: ‘Onwards, forever and forward’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have remained friends even after their divorce six years ago. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan is celebrating 10 years of her design store ‘The Charcoal Project’. The former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan shared several collages, slideshows and posts on Instagram commemorating the big feat of her endeavour.

In over a 2-minute video, Sussanne thanked those who’ve been her constant support system while she established her dream project, which is the first interior design store in India. She wrote in her caption, “10 years of the many beautiful people that have touched my life.. 26 th February 2011 to 26 th February 2021 and here on.. we walk the walk, we put our heads down and do the work relentlessly and by the grace of god we survived( even a 😅pandemic). Today I celebrate all the blessings that I truly have had, with all these wonderful people being in my life. Here is to each of them. 🖤🤍🧡 #charcoalturns10 #thecharcoalproject #thecharcoalfamily.”

Several celebs and her friends from tinseltown congratulated her. Her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan wrote, “HUGE👏👏👏CONGRATULATIONS! Onwards , forever forward”. In another set of comments, Hrithik added, “10years! Keep going team charcoal project” and “Looking amazing” as his congratulatory messages. The video clip includes her siblings, parents, friends along with photos of Hrithik and their two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali, in her comment wrote, “Congratulations Suss. May you shine brighter and conquer all heights. Love you lots and in the 10 years you look the same , better infact.”

Others who sent their wishes to Sussanne included Malaika Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, Maheep Kapoor, Maria Goretti and others.

Sussanne also expressed gratitude for her team who’ve been working with her on The Charcoal Project. She shared some clips on the same. She also posted a note on Saturday that read, “When the heart remains consistent, disciplined, positive and bright.. one can defy all obstacles. Stay grounded and miracles will happen.”

Sussanne launched The Charcoal Project in 2011, in partnership with Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan.