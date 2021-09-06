Hrithik Roshan wishes father Rakesh Roshan on birthday: ‘Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to wish father Rakesh Roshan on his birthday. Sharing a photo with him, the Krrish actor said that the best part of being his son is that he still inspires him.

“The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself,” Hrithik penned.

Wishing his father further, the actor wrote, “Happy 72nd birthday papa ❤️ Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you 🕺🏻.”

While fans replied wishing Rakesh Roshan, designer Anaita Shroff also wrote, “Happy Birthday Senior❤️ .”

Hrithik Roshan debuted with his father’s film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000. While he has seen highs and lows in his career, Hrithik has now emerged as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, with several hits to his credit. In several interviews, Rakesh Roshan has mentioned how proud he is of Hrithik, and that he ‘never flaunted his status’.

In 2012, he told Filmfare, “Even when he assisted me, he took a keen interest in filmmaking. He never flaunted his status. He stayed with the unit and not in a five star hotel with us. He has seen my failures. He knows that in the long run it’s only hard work that pays. If you don’t attend a party it won’t matter, but if you don’t deliver it will.”

After successfully churning out hits like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 2, the duo is also working on the next Krrish film together.