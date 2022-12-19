Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday, Saba Azad drops comment too

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wished ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday. Sussanne dedicated a special post for Arslan on Instagram and dropped a compilation video of their romantic pictures. Hrithik took to the comment section and wished Arslan ‘Happy birthday’ and Goni replied by saying ‘Thank you.’

Hrithik also shared an Instagram Story where he is seen with Arslan, Sussanne and her brother Zayed Khan. He wrote, “Have a super exciting and duper fit year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Hrithik’s girlfriend, actor Saba Azad also wished Arslan a very happy birthday. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Preity Zinta and other Bollywood celebrities also wished Arslan. Sussanne wrote in the caption, “Happy Happiest Birthday my Love… you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… we gonna make this Life.”

Hrithik and Sussanne, who parted ways in 2014, often hangout and spend time with each other. Recently Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan were spotted in Goa attending a party together. Both the couples are all hearts for each other and often comment on each other’s pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arslan opened up about how is not answerable to anybody about his personal life. He said, “My personal life is good, so is my work life. At the same time, I am not trying to hide anything. I am not answerable to anybody about my personal life. But I don’t want to make a show of it. I don’t want to be that person. From first speculation to the trollers to getting positive comments about my personal life, it comes with a peaceful feeling, where you know that people actually appreciate you… I sometimes go through the comments, and it is nice to see that nobody is throwing hate at us.”