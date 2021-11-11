Hrithik Roshan wishes ‘most beautiful star’ cousin Pashmina Roshan on birthday, Pinkie calls her ‘porcelain doll’

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media platforms to send birthday wishes to his cousin, Pashmina Roshan, as she turned a year older on November 10. Hrithik shared a couple of pictures with Pashmina and wrote a sweet note to go along with them.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind pashmina . Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family . Every moment lived when you are around fills up all hearts with the best kind of love ❤️ I love you ! So much . Have a year just as bright and amazing as you ! Love, Duggu bhaiya.”

Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan. She also received warm wishes from her aunt, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan, who shared a picture with the birthday girl along with a sweet note.

Pinkie wrote on Instagram, “I call her my porcelain doll and today is her birthday wishing you the happiest of happiness my doll @pashminaroshan God bless you ❤️keep smiling and keep making the world laugh as you are your funniest best your my Cartoon Network loads of love and a day filled with laughter 🌺❤️🧸🎁🦋🌸.”

This is not the first time that Hrithik has given a shoutout to Pashmina. The 26-year-old is an aspiring actor who has trained at the Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai. She also appeared in a play called The Importance of Being Earnest.

Cheering for his cousin, Hrithik had written, “Presenting the prettiest Roshan. So proud of you @PashminaRoshan cant wait to watch you in the act ! Love to the entire team! Break a leg!”

Pashmina, who has also done a course from Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai, is expected to make her film debut soon.

Hrithik, who was last seen in the action-thriller War, will next star in Fighter, along with Deepika Padukone. The YRF film is slated to hit theatres in 2023. Hrithik is also set to co-star with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.