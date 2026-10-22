Hrithik Roshan wins hearts with heartwarming gesture for young fans at event, watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended the launch of a new jewellery brand by Azaan Aqeel Ali, the son of jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruOct 22, 2026 04:08 PM IST
hrithikHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad turned heads at an event on Wednesday.
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer-actor Saba Azad attended a jewellery launch on Wednesday night, where the couple once again turned heads.

Hrithik, who rarely shies away from public displays of affection, arrived at the event hand in hand with Saba.

Not only this, it was also Hrithik Roshan‘s heartwarming gesture towards young fans that grabbed attention. When a group of children tried to approach him for photographs, Hrithik’s bouncer stopped them at first. But Hrithik noticed the children and called them over to pose with him. The actor also posed with photographers at the event.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also read | Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan attend Kunal Kapoor’s birthday bash with partners Saba, Arsalan

See Hrithik Roshan’s recent videos here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended the launch of a new jewellery brand by Azaan Aqeel Ali, the son of jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel. Farah married DJ Aqeel in 1999. The couple, who have two children together, later separated, and their divorce was finalised in February 2023.

Farah is the sister of interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s former wife. Despite their separation, Hrithik continues to maintain a cordial relationship with Sussanne and her family.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s latest appearance has become a talking point among fans. A fan posted on X, “Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his girlfriend Saba Azad at the jewellery launch of his former wife Sussanne Khan’s sister. At 52, Hrithik still looks like he could easily pass for 32. What exactly goes into maintaining that youthful appearance and seemingly boundless energy? Is it years of religiously following a rigorous gym routine, a carefully calibrated diet with high protein intake, or access to expensive dermatological treatments and cosmetic procedures? How much of it comes down to genetics, professional makeup that conceals visible signs of ageing, or supplements marketed for their anti-ageing benefits? What is the real secret behind Bollywood celebrities appearing to defy their age?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments