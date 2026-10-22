Hrithik Roshan wins hearts with heartwarming gesture for young fans at event, watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer-actor Saba Azad attended a jewellery launch on Wednesday night, where the couple once again turned heads.

Hrithik, who rarely shies away from public displays of affection, arrived at the event hand in hand with Saba.

Not only this, it was also Hrithik Roshan‘s heartwarming gesture towards young fans that grabbed attention. When a group of children tried to approach him for photographs, Hrithik’s bouncer stopped them at first. But Hrithik noticed the children and called them over to pose with him. The actor also posed with photographers at the event.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

See Hrithik Roshan’s recent videos here: