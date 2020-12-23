Hrithik Roshan watches Wonder Woman 1984 at a theatre

Hrithik Roshan at a cinema hall with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently watched Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 at a theatre. He was accompanied by his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Sharing his excitement of watching a film on the big screen, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience.”

Hrithik Roshan believes that nothing can replace the experience of watching a film in a cinema hall. “This was sooo much fun! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen! The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING! 🙌 well done to the INOX team,” added the actor.

View this post on Instagram

Wonder Woman 1984 brings back Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine as well as director Patty Jenkins. The film has received positive reviews and holds a rating of 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Great Hera! Wonder Woman 1984 is an epic dose of heart and vibrant escapism that proves there are still unexpected thrills to be found in superhero cinema.”

Also read | Wonder Woman 1984: All the trailers and promos at one place

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India on December 24.

