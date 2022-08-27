scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Hrithik Roshan watches Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; says the show is ‘too good’

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently watched two episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan can’t wait to watch all the episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. (Photo: Instagram/hrithikroshan)

It seems Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan can’t get enough of Amazon Prime Video series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

In a promotional video, the actor is seen sitting in a theatre after a screening of the first two episodes of The Rings of Power. He refuses to leave the cinema hall until the rest of the series is shown to him. However, upon request of the theatre staff, Hrithik gives up and leaves, waiting eagerly for September to arrive.

Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is set in Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. According to the makers, the show “will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

Also Read |Vikram Vedha: Everything you need to know about Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s film
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The first two episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly till October 14.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. Post Vikram Vedha, Hrithik is expected to start shooting for Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 09:31:35 pm
Next Story

Disney Star wins ICC media rights for Indian market for 2024-27

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement