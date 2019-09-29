True joy is when you live on the edge: Hrithik Roshan

He may have defined the quintessential Bollywood hero, but Hrithik Roshan says he has been pushing himself as an artiste with atypical choices since the beginning of his career.

The 45-year-old actor, who reached the heights of stardom with his very first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, surprised his fans with his decision to do off-beat films like Fiza and Mission Kashmir following the humongous success of his debut movie.

In an interview with PTI, Hrithik says he has always looked for parts which have the power to “transform him and bend him into something better”.

“I only look to find a movie where I can juice out my entire potential. I like to be in spaces where I am pushed to the edge. The struggle and search to find your edge, how far can I lean over my edge and still survive that is what I continuously do.

“True joy is when you live on the edge. The adrenaline rush, the insecurity, the fears mashed with the excitement is what life should be about,” he says.

Hrithik says from playing a mentally disabled man in Koi… Mil Gaya to a paraplegic in Guzaarish, Mughal emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, a visually-impaired man out for revenge in Kaabil to a mathematician in Super 30, he has always picked characters that impact him.

“When I did Akbar, it impacted me. It excited me that I really went into it. Similarly the characters in Koi… Mil Gaya, Super 30, Kaabil, impacted me. It depends on how much impact the character has made on me.

“I have also done films way in the past, where they had set-model characters and I have enjoyed doing that as well. But it doesn’t become worth remembering. I hope to keep finding roles that impact me,” he adds.

The actor says he receives both positive and negative reactions for his movie choices but for him quality always matters over quantity.

“I do few films but I like doing that, it is my style, I have to accept it. I put everything that I have and I risk it. It is about having courage in your instincts,” he adds.

Hrithik, who has had fair share of ups and downs in his life, says the biggest lesson his journey has taught him is that one should have the courage to face their weaknesses and turn them into their strengths.

“No single person in the world has everything. If you look closer, you will see shortcomings and minuses in everything that is beautiful in this world. Especially a human being. A human being is made up of courage and to walk with the flaws is what makes a human being beautiful and that is what I have.

“The biggest lesson is to be able to keep walking despite your shortcomings and allow them to breathe, use them as gifts and turn your weaknesses into strengths. That is what makes everything more beautiful.”

He believes once a person realises their shortcomings and starts working on them, it transforms into motivation.

“Once you are motivated it becomes easy. If you are not motivated then it becomes hard work. So it is all about motivation. I can see myself getting it right and once I see myself getting it right then it is a no-brainer.”

The actor is happy that after 19 years in showbiz he is still loved by the audiences.

“I am glad that my hard work has worked. There is a lot of sweat and tears (that have gone in) but it is still standing tall,” he adds.

Hrithik is currently looking forward to the release of War, which also features Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The Yash Raj Films’ project, directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit the cinemas on October 2.