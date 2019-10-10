Hrithik Roshan reveals how he transformed into Kabir for War

Hrithik Roshan, who plays Kabir in his latest release War, is grabbing eyeballs not just for his perfect act of a spy, but even his perfect physique and drool-worthy screen presence. But getting into character wasn’t an easy job for Hrithik. The actor has now revealed his journey to transform into Kabir.

In a video titled, “The other side of K.A.B.I.R. Transformation film” shared by the superstar on Instagram, he reveals how he was completely out of shape before War went on floors in September 2018. Since the film required Hrithik and his co-star Tiger Shroff to be at their fittest self to pull off some insane action stunts, Hrithik shares how this wasn’t a cakewalk.

Hrithik blames himself for remaining out of shape post a slip-disc and also because his previous movie Super 30 required him to be lean and not really flaunt his famous six-pack abs. Using some before and after clips from the gym and his personal gallery, the video shows Hrithik’s rigorous training sessions so that he can match up to Tiger, who plays his confidante and also arch-rival in War.

View this post on Instagram Transformation film A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Oct 10, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

Amid the various celeb reactions that came Hrithik’s way on his extraordinary transformation, Tiger’s comment is noteworthy. He wrote, “Sir bade hoke aap k tarah banna hai. (Sir, I want to be like you when I grow up.)”

War had a mammoth release on October 2. It became the highest opening Hindi film ever and clocked Rs 100 crore in just three days. The film also went on to cross Rs 200 crore in its first week itself, and continues to break records.

The YRF production also stars Vaani Kapoor, Anupria Goenka and Ashutosh Rana.