Hrithik Roshan: Want to approach every film like I’ve just begun my journey

Actor Hrithik Roshan marked seven years of Krrish with an Instagram post recently but fans took no time in calling it a cryptic announcement of the fourth installment in the superhero franchise. When we asked Hrithik about Krrish 4, he said, “You will be seeing Krrish soon.”

Hrithik, who had a rather inspiring lockdown with his sons, revealed that he understood life from a different perspective in the past few months.

On the sidelines of promoting clothing line Arrow as its brand ambassador, Hrithik interacted with indianexpress.com about his time during the lockdown, his loyal fan base and what he thinks about making a digital debut.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

How did you manage to keep your creative energies flowing during the lockdown?

The pause in everyday hustle allowed me to form a new normal and that has helped me understand my motivations. I think I now have a better mental framework of what is important and what’s not. I also opened myself to explore content from across the globe, brainstormed project ideas, read a number of scripts and even worked on some writing. I also dabbled a little in playing the piano, reading and working out with my boys, and tried to lead a healthier life overall. It has been a creatively satisfying time.

You spent some nice time with your family during the lockdown. Was there anything new you discovered about yourself?

The responsibility of having a good time, or rather making your time ‘good’ is each one’s responsibility. The idea is to make your time worth something regardless of the environment and situation. So yes, each one of us did well. I guess I discovered one can do with far less material things than I previously believed. It’s definitely changed my life for the better. I will live a far simpler life from hereon.

War is among the films re-releasing post reopening of cinema halls. How do you feel?

War released to a lot of love and praise, our film was accepted by cine goers wholeheartedly. It makes me happy to know that our film is releasing once again to mark reopening of theatres in India. I hope our viewers enjoy a safe and entertaining movie watching experience. Having said that, I would appeal to everyone to follow the mandate of health and safety guidelines given by the government while stepping out.

Your grey and wrinkled look was hugely applauded in War. Has it become necessary for actors today to embrace their age on screen?

I would say, to each his own. The idea of keeping my hair grey and looking a certain way was to keep Kabir’s journey real. I wanted people to see the character’s experiences. I did it for this one, I may not do it for another. It depends on what the film requires. It was a big risk, but I felt strongly about it and convinced my director to let me do it.

You proved your versatility yet again when Super 30 and War released in the same year. Is there any other side to your craft which is yet to be discovered?

I would like to believe there is. As an actor, I would never want to rely on my past laurels, I want to approach every film like I’ve just only begun my journey, work on it like a student and constantly reinvent.

You’ve been watching a lot of OTT stuff lately. Are we going to see your digital debut anytime soon?

I want to be able to tell stories, be a part of interesting concepts. For me, the quality matters over quantity, frequency or mode of projection.

You’ve had immensely loyal fans all through the ups and downs in your career. How do you see their role in your success?

My well wishers and my audience are the rewards and awards to my work. They are like my extended family who always love unconditionally. The fact that there is a positive force looking out for me, is assuring, humbling and makes me feel immensely grateful. I am what I am because of them, I do what I do for them. They make me.

Does it become but obvious for a clothing brand to have a fashion icon like you on board? How do you see your fashion style?

I consider style to be an extension of one’s personality. Arrow empowers me to wear my mind. With the opportunity to endorse the brand, I say our sensibilities of functional – fashion are a perfect match.

What’s next for you?

My producers will announce the upcoming projects at the right time.

