Hrithik Roshan shares how fans can be part of Vikram Vedha trailer preview

Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the Pushkar-Gayathri directorial is the Hindi adaptation of their 2017 Tamil neo-noir thriller with the same name, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. After unveiling quite an interesting teaser, the makers are set to release the trailer of Vikram Vedha on September 8.

On Tuesday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share that the makers are offering a trailer preview for fans. He shared that people who are interested to be a part of it can send their pictures with the Vikram Vedha sign. He displayed the same to the camera, showing a double V sign with both hands. In the same video, the actor also informed fans that he is under the weather.

“Hear hear! 📢 #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well wishers out there ♥️,” the Agneepath actor captioned the video.

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The original starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster. Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will play the role of the cop and gangster, respectively, in the Hindi version.

Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik to the big screen three years after his blockbuster War. This is also the first time that Hrithik has teamed up with Saif, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30.