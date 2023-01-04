scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Hrithik Roshan says he was on the ‘verge of depression’ after War: ‘I thought I was dying’

Hrithik Roshan said that he was aiming for perfection with War and was scared that if he did not achieve that, 'people would know that I'm not that good'.

hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan spoke about the toll that War took on him.
Hrithik Roshan has been known for his super fit physique from his early days in the movies and in a recent chat with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, the Kaabil actor opened up about striking a healthy balance in his life with his work, lifestyle, diet which also includes having sufficient sleep every night. The actor also shared that while filming his last biggest hit War, he wasn’t feeling good and at one point, he felt like he was on the “verge of depression.”

Hrithik shared that he wasn’t feeling good during War and he first thought that “it was age, it was my body.” “I thought I was dying. Like some of the nights when I came back home, I was not sure if I’d wake up in the morning,” he shared in the chat.

When Kris asked why he felt so, Hrithik said that he wasn’t prepared for the demands of the film and felt that he was against a “big challenge.” The Vikram Vedha actor said that he was aiming for perfection and was scared that if he did not achieve that, “people would know that I’m not that good.”

“I was destroying something inside while trying to achieve that perfection and I think that took its toll, mentally, physically because after the film I went into a adrenal fatigue and I was, for 3-4 months, I just couldn’t train. I wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that’s when I knew that I need to make a change in my life,” he said.

War, released in 2019, was one of the biggest hits of Hrithik Roshan in recent years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Tiger Shroff. Hrithik will soon be collaborating with Siddharth again for Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter releases in January 2024.

