Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Hrithik Roshan shares his journey to becoming Vedha, posts video: ‘I do first find comfort in being a yeda…’

In a new post, Hrithik Roshan shared an explanation on how he moulded himself into the character of Vedha for Vikram-Vedha.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan shared a new video about his journey to Vikram Vedha (Photo: Twitter/ Hrithik Roshan)

While Vikram-Vedha puts up a valiant fight at the box office, Hrithik Roshan continues to remain positive. After penning a sincere note about ‘being at peace with his failures’, Hrithik shared an explanation on how he moulded himself into the character of Vedha. In a new post, the actor wrote about how he learned to walk, dance and eat like Vedha, the primary antagonist of the film.

Also Read |Hrithik Roshan admits he’s ‘confused’ by Vikram Vedha reactions, but is happy with the final film: ‘The world is saying a lot of things’

He captioned his post, “Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it’s a character I’m proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik.” Hrithik’s note further read, “To become Vedha, I had first had to find comfort in being a ‘yeda’. 9 months of prepping and being Vedha from October 2021 to June 2022 Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it’s a character I’m proud of. Learning to walk, talk, dance, eat and live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always be Vedha in Hrithik.” He ended his note by thanking his family and team, and said that they ‘give him more than he deserves’.

The video documents Hrithik’s journey to Vedha, as he practises muttering gibberish, looking malevolent as goes through the dialogues, while sitting with his dogs.

Vikram Vedha, a modern take on the popular folklore Vikram Betaal, is a remake of the 2017 hit, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Despite the fact that the new film received positive reviews, the glowing word of mouth failed to translate into box office numbers, and the thriller is facing consistent decrease in numbers. Nevertheless, much hope is pinned on Dusshera.

