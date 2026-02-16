Hrithik Roshan, Varun Grover react as Metro pillar collapse kills 1 in Mumbai: ‘Safety of construction workers, common people paramount’

The Mumbai entertainment industry has reacted strongly to Saturday’s metro pillar collapse in Mulund that killed one person and injured three others. Writer-comedian Varun Grover and actor Hrithik Roshan were among those who spoke out, though they took very different approaches.

Grover didn’t hold back in his social media post. “Mumbai is the MOST corrupt city in India probably by a huge margin,” he wrote. “The commercial capital of India has the worst roads (have seen village roads in almost every Indian state in the last 2 years and they are better), atrocious urban planning, & complete disregard for human life.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan struck a different tone in his Instagram story, though his message carried equal weight. “Heartbreaking and traumatic,” he wrote about the incident, before extending his sympathies to the victim’s family and prayers for those recovering from injuries.

“I commend the swift action taken by the authorities to ensure accountability, but the need for safety checks and prevention of such accidents is a priority, especially with all the development work going on across Mumbai, on the busiest streets. Safety of the construction workers and common people is of paramount importance, and I hope strict measures are taken to ensure guidelines and protocol are in place to avoid such incidents in the future (folded hands emoji),” he wrote.

The accident happened around 1 PM on Saturday near the Johnson & Johnson office in Mulund. A concrete slab from an under-construction Metro Line 4 pillar fell onto the road below, crushing an autorickshaw and killing its driver, Ramdhan Yadav. Three others were injured.

The incident has sparked anger because people had posted warnings about cracks in metro pillars in the same area just days before the collapse. Those warnings apparently went ignored.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has set up an inquiry committee to investigate. “We deeply regret today’s unfortunate incident near Pier No. P196,” officials said, explaining that a parapet section collapsed. Five people have been arrested and the contractor has been fined Rs 5 crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it “unfortunate” and said strict action will be taken if the investigation finds negligence.

The Mulund collapse is more than just a single incident. It has become a moving point for discussions about whether the pace of urbanization in India is outstripping the country’s dedication to safety, whether the pursuit of profit is taking dominance over the public good, and whether the lives of common people, such as autorickshaw drivers, are of consequence to those in power.