Hrithik Roshan explains why he is using crutches: ‘My knee mysteriously took 2 days off; my body has its on/off switches’
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to explain why he was seen on crutches at an event. The actor wittily pointed out that his body has its own unpredictable "on and off" switches, and his knee simply gave way.
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday was seen arriving at the birthday party of filmmaker Goldie Behl in Mumbai with the support of crutches, leaving his fans concerned. To alleviate their concerns, the actor responded on Instagram, explaining that his body’s unpredictable has its own “on and off” switches.
“Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species,” he wrote.
“The most presentable of which is my sense of humour. Case in point — some days my tongue refuses to say the word ‘DINNER’. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is ‘Would you like to come home for Dinner?’ but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for “LUNCH” instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON. All this to the bewilderment of my director, poor chap, who eventually gives up trying to make sense of this random situation, and continues on perhaps attributing it all to strange providence. (Thank the lord),” he added.
Here you can read the entire post of Hrithik.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film War 2. The movie also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.
