Hrithik Roshan explains why he is using crutches: ‘My knee mysteriously took 2 days off; my body has its on/off switches’

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to explain why he was seen on crutches at an event. The actor wittily pointed out that his body has its own unpredictable "on and off" switches, and his knee simply gave way.

google-preferred-btn
hrithik roshan 1600Hrithik Roshan's recent appearance sparked concern among fans after he was seen walking with the support of crutches.

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday was seen arriving at the birthday party of filmmaker Goldie Behl in Mumbai with the support of crutches, leaving his fans concerned. To alleviate their concerns, the actor responded on Instagram, explaining that his body’s unpredictable has its own “on and off” switches.

“Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend. Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood. This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species,” he wrote.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan spotted using elbow crutches at party; worried fans ask, ‘Why does he get injured every year?’ Watch

“The most presentable of which is my sense of humour. Case in point — some days my tongue refuses to say the word ‘DINNER’. Now imagine I am on a film set of a serious courtroom where my dialogue is ‘Would you like to come home for Dinner?’ but my tongue has OFF’ed dinner, and so I end up ingeniously and decidedly and repeatedly inviting him over for “LUNCH” instead. Since lunch is still thankfully ON. All this to the bewilderment of my director, poor chap, who eventually gives up trying to make sense of this random situation, and continues on perhaps attributing it all to strange providence. (Thank the lord),” he added.

Here you can read the entire post of Hrithik.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film War 2. The movie also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

 

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini calls Dharmendra a 'living institution of Indian cinema'; Mammootty expresses joy
Hours after the announcement of the Padma Awards for 2026, Dharmendra's second wife, veteran actor Hema Malini, reacted to his posthumous Padma Vibhushan, noting that he truly deserves the honour.
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maritime security to terror fight: India-EU pact ready
Maritime security to terror fight: India-EU pact ready
midnight fire at Goa club, Goa club, Goa club fire, Arpora fire, Arpora club fire, Cylinder blast, Indian express news, current affairs
Goa club blaze: ED says Rs 22 crore made in 2 years is proceeds of crime
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
A still from 'Sinners'. (YouTube screengrab)
With record Oscar nominations, ‘Sinners’ spotlights unique film ownership model
Health coach lists 8 reasons behind frequent bloating
Wellness coach lists 8 reasons you’re always bloated: ‘Eating too fast or too much fibre can…’
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Wellness coach lists 8 reasons you’re always bloated: ‘Eating too fast or too much fibre can…’
Health coach lists 8 reasons behind frequent bloating
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement