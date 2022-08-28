scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Hrithik Roshan touches fan’s feet at event, netizens call him the ‘most humble superstar’

At an event, Hrithik Roshan was taken aback when a fan stepped on the stage to touch his feet. The actor in return touched his feet too, a gesture that left social media fans impressed.

hrithik toshanHrithik Roshan's gesture touched fans' heart.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday attended a fitness event in Mumbai. Amid a cheering crowd, the actor was in for a surprise when a contest winner turned out to be a fan, and touched his feet on the stage. While taken aback at the gesture, Hrithik went ahead and touched the fan’s feet too which got the audience hooting for him.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Hrithik is seen gifting goodie bags to some contest winners. As the said young boy comes on stage, he first greets the actor with folded hands, and then goes on to touch his feet. As he starts to show something to Hrithik on his mobile phone, the Dhoom 2 star bends down to touch the boy’s feet. The crowd cheers him on while the host on the stage smiles in amazement. The young man has a short interaction with Hrithik who seemingly looks to be encouraging him.

Also Read |Ameesha Patel shares Hrithik Roshan’s throwback photo from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call them ‘legends’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Dressed in a neon green t-shirt and white tracks, Hrithik looked gorgeous at the event. Fans too could not stop complimenting the actor for his ‘humble gesture’. A social media follower wrote, “”Hrithik is such a humble guy ❤️”, while another added, “Most humble superstar 😍❤️.” Many even dropped comments like “most handsome”, “Best” and “Legend For A Reason 😍❤️🙌” on the post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Watch |Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad hold hands as they leave theatre after watching Vikram Vedha trailer

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is geared up for the release of his film Vikram Vedha. The Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil hit, the Pushkar and Gayathri directorial will see him take on Saif Ali Khan in the feature. While the film is set to release on September 30, the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood will also be seen in the action drama Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the YRF film is eyeing an early 2023 release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:48:31 pm
Next Story

West’s criticism of India for Russian oil imports reflection of its double standards: Russia

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Modi inaugurates memorial dedicated to quake victims
Gujarat

Modi inaugurates memorial dedicated to quake victims

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement