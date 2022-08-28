Hrithik Roshan touches fan’s feet at event, netizens call him the ‘most humble superstar’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday attended a fitness event in Mumbai. Amid a cheering crowd, the actor was in for a surprise when a contest winner turned out to be a fan, and touched his feet on the stage. While taken aback at the gesture, Hrithik went ahead and touched the fan’s feet too which got the audience hooting for him.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Hrithik is seen gifting goodie bags to some contest winners. As the said young boy comes on stage, he first greets the actor with folded hands, and then goes on to touch his feet. As he starts to show something to Hrithik on his mobile phone, the Dhoom 2 star bends down to touch the boy’s feet. The crowd cheers him on while the host on the stage smiles in amazement. The young man has a short interaction with Hrithik who seemingly looks to be encouraging him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dressed in a neon green t-shirt and white tracks, Hrithik looked gorgeous at the event. Fans too could not stop complimenting the actor for his ‘humble gesture’. A social media follower wrote, “”Hrithik is such a humble guy ❤️”, while another added, “Most humble superstar 😍❤️.” Many even dropped comments like “most handsome”, “Best” and “Legend For A Reason 😍❤️🙌” on the post.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is geared up for the release of his film Vikram Vedha. The Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil hit, the Pushkar and Gayathri directorial will see him take on Saif Ali Khan in the feature. While the film is set to release on September 30, the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood will also be seen in the action drama Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the YRF film is eyeing an early 2023 release.