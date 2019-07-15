Toggle Menu
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are at loggerheads in War teaser

War film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has the two actors up against each other. The upcoming YRF project also stars Vaani Kapoor and has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

War stars Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Two of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set to have a face-off in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movie titled War. The teaser of War was released by the makers on Monday and it promises an action-packed film.

The teaser has both Hrithik and Tiger flaunting their action chops and physique. The clip is loaded with bikes, cars, machine guns, hand-to-hand combat and everything that makes a typical YRF actioner.

Sharing the teaser of War on his official Twitter account, Tiger Shroff wrote, “.@iHrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how it’s done!”

Hrithik had a reply to Tiger’s tweet. He wrote on his Twitter handle, “You’re just starting out in a world I’ve mastered, @iTIGERSHROFF. Take a seat! Presenting #WarTeaser”

War also stars Vaani Kapoor. The actioner has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on October 2.

