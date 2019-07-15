Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are at loggerheads in War teaser

Two of Bollywood’s biggest heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are set to have a face-off in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming movie titled War. The teaser of War was released by the makers on Monday and it promises an action-packed film.

The teaser has both Hrithik and Tiger flaunting their action chops and physique. The clip is loaded with bikes, cars, machine guns, hand-to-hand combat and everything that makes a typical YRF actioner.

Watch | War Official Teaser

Sharing the teaser of War on his official Twitter account, Tiger Shroff wrote, “.@iHrithik, your moves may be a little rusty, let me show you how it’s done!”

Hrithik had a reply to Tiger’s tweet. He wrote on his Twitter handle, “You’re just starting out in a world I’ve mastered, @iTIGERSHROFF. Take a seat! Presenting #WarTeaser”

War also stars Vaani Kapoor. The actioner has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on October 2.