Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film will be an action spectacle: Siddharth Anand

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will star together in Siddharth Anand's next feature film.

Director Siddharth Anand has said that his next film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be extensively shot around the globe and feature some death-defying stunts.

The director said the presence of two actors who have made a name for themselves in the action genre necessitated them to go global for the yet-untitled action film, backed by Yash Raj Films.

“Everything in this film is about scale. We have Hrithik and Tiger so you can imagine they will push their limits do the biggest action sequences that people have seen and we intend to make this film a visual and action spectacle for audiences,” Anand said in a statement.

The director revealed that the film, which will also feature Befikre star Vaani Kapoor, will be filmed in six countries.

“We want to stand apart and redefine how action films are made in Bollywood. We are shooting in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and of course India. Some of the biggest action sequences will be shot in these countries,” Anand said.

“So far, Portugal, with its beautiful beaches, mountains and historic cities, is unexplored on Hindi film. Sweden will add another dimension to scale as it has hardly been seen in films. While shooting in Italy, we will film at some of the most expensive holiday destinations like Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast,” he added.

The director, who earlier directed Hrithik in Bang Bang, said the new film will begin shooting in September.

Currently, Roshan is busy with Super 30 and Krrish 4. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 3.

