Hrithik Roshan thinks rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad looks ‘timeless’ in new photos, she says ‘call me Miss Hepburn Azad’

Actor Saba Azad is channeling the Audrey Hepburn in her. In her latest Instagram post on Monday, Saba flaunted some retro vibes. But more than the photos, what’s grabbing eyeballs is the reaction of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Hrithik Roshan.

Saba shared two photos with the caption, “You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!!” The pics are from a recent photoshoot in which she “got to play the inimitable Ms Hepburn for a day.” Saba added, “Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!”

Hrithik, who’s been regularly commenting on her Instagram posts, wrote, “Timeless.” Actor Richa Chadha reacted, “The best transition among the series.” Several other B-town stars and fans couldn’t ignore Saba’s resemblance to Hepburn.

Hrithik on Sunday had also shared his excitement at seeing a video shared by Saba, in which she’s crooning a Bengali song. Hrithik called her an “extraordinary human.”

Hrithik and Saba have been making headlines for the past few weeks, ever since they were spotted together on dinner outings. Saba was later photographed with the Roshans on a Sunday lunch get-together.

Hrithik had also given a shout-out to her after one of her music gigs with Imaad Shah. The two are yet to make their relationship official.