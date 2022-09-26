scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan teases appearance in Brahmastra sequel as Dev: ‘Fingers crossed’

Post the release of Brahmastra, there has been speculation about Hrithik Roshan playing Dev, a character that was established but not seen in the first installment.

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday teased that he might appear in the sequel of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s blockbuster film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The movie, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, released in theatres on September 9 and has so far raised over Rs 360 crore gross at the global box office.

Post the release of Brahmastra, there has been speculation about Hrithik playing Dev, a character that was established but not seen in the first installment.

The 48-year-old actor is also rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film Ramayana.

When quizzed about the two projects, Hrithik said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

The actor will next reunite with his “War” director Siddharth Anand for “Fighter”, billed as India’s first aerial action franchise also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is awaiting the release of Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The neo-noir action crime thriller, based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik).

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original film. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production, the movie is set to be released on September 30.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:16:18 pm
