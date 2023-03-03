Hrithik Roshan switches on beast mode as pens appreciation post for trainer: ‘6 months of intense hard work already behind us’

Hrithik Roshan has always set a benchmark when it comes to a fit body. The actor had announced at the start of this year that he will be taking his fitness journey to the next level and shared a photo from the gym, flaunting his abs. Hrithik had written then, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” On Friday, the actor shared a long post for his trainer Kris Gethin.

Hrithik shared a video where he can be seen working out in a gym as Kris motivates him. Hrithik also shared a photo with him.

The actor wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that , I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure. Frankly I don’t know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me :) Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon. @krisgethin.”

In reply to Hrithik’s post, the trainer wrote, “Thank you, mate. And I hope some of your good looks, bicep peaks and dance moves rub off on me. It’s always a pleasure and I can’t wait to see the bar you set next.”

Earlier, trainer Kris Gethin had shared about Hrithik’s 12-weeks muscle building training programme. The 49 year old actor had shared in a YouTube video interaction with his trainer that this is ‘not a transformation for film. This is me trying to find the lifestyle I can maintain for the rest of my life’.

The post is getting a lot of love from the actor’s friends and fans.

Actor and Hrtihk’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s brother Zayed Khan posted in the comments section, “Cant wait to see how chiseled you have become this time around brother 🙌🤜🤛 💜.” Chef Vicky wrote, “👏👏👏👏👏 it takes two to tango @hrithikroshan @krisgethin 🙌🙌🙌🙌 good on ya mate.”

A fan reacted to the post by saying, “Fighter is loading 🔥🙌❤️,” while another wrote, “Hard work always play offs 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You are my inspiration sir 😍😍😍.”

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actor seems to be working really hard for the film. Fighter will hit the theaters in 2024.