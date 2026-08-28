Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne ‘overwhelmed’ as son Hrehaan makes musical debut; Saba is ‘proud’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s older son, Hrehaan has finally made his debut in the musical industry as an independent artist. The 20-year-old released his song, ‘The Heavenly Place’ on his YouTube channel, Spotify, and Instagram, and his family, friends, and well-wishers are mighty proud of him taking the solo musical path.

Hrehaan’s superstar father, Hrithik Roshan, shared the song’s link on his Instagram story, and shared his feelings by writing, “You are born with an innate wisdom. I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.” His designer-mother, Sussanne Khan also commented under the music video post stating how overwhelmed she feels. “Sooooooo overwhelmed love u beyonddddddd anytime (sic)” with innumerable red hearts and welled up eyes’ emojis.

Take a look at the song below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hrehaan roshan (@hrehaan)

Saba Azad, Hrithik’s partner, who is also an independent artist, is beyond thrilled to watch “Ray” step into this magical world as a singer, songwriter and guitarist for this track, The Heavenly Place. Her pride and support is visible through her sweet gesture, where she reposted his song and even commented, “So so beautiful Ray so proud of you (sic).” The wishes do not stop here, Sussanne’s partner, Arsalan Goni, is beaming with joy as he writes, “Amazing ray …… have been listening to this song the whole day (sic)”

Hrithik Roshan’s son, Hrehaan makes musical debut. Hrithik Roshan’s son, Hrehaan makes musical debut.

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Hrehaan’s grandfather, the filmmaker-actor, Rakesh Roshan gave his blessings by writing, “Ray so proud of you, keep soaring (sic)”. For the unversed, music runs in the blood of the Roshan family, with Rajesh Roshan contributing to record breaking compositions and music direction.

Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan is also very elated to see her nephew enter the world of music. She wrote, “Congratulations Ray , on your song launch! So proud of you and all the hard work behind this beautiful achievement. Wishing you endless success, love, and many more milestones ahead. Keep shining and let your music touch hearts! Love you and your song is just beyond fabulous, your voice speaks volumes (sic)”.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan (now divorced) married in 2000, have two children, Hrehaan (20) and Hridhaan (18). Their divorce in 2014 is touted as one of the most expensive divorces in India with the Krrish actor paying an alimony of Rs 380 crore. However, Sussanne’s sister, Farah Khan stated that her sister never took any money, and she isn’t a “gold-digger.” “One thing I want to say on record is that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything,” said Farah.

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While Sussanne found love in Arsalan, Hrithik shares a life with Saba Azad. They continue to co-parent their sons, and share a very amicable relationship.