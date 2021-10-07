Hrithik Roshan lends support to Aryan Khan: ‘Own everything you experience’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a note in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Aryan was arrested following an alleged drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship.

Hrithik wrote a heartfelt note for Aryan, extending his support in the latter’s tough times.

“These moments are the makers of your tomorrow. And tomorrow is going to have a brilliant sun shining (sic),” mentioned Hrithik. The Dhoom 2 star shared that he has known Aryan since his childhood and suggested that Aryan should “own everything you experience. They are your gifts.”

His note read, “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love.”

It further read, “Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes, failings, victories, success… they’re all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you, It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe.”

“These moments are the makers of your tomorrow. And tomorrow is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man. Oct 7, 2021,” the note concluded.

Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Suniel Shetty among others have also extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family.