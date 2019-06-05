Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30’s trailer leaves Anand Kumar’s family in tears

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 was released on Tuesday. After the release, celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and Tiger Shroff heaped praise on Hrithik as he slipped into the character of Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, an educational programme which trains underprivileged students for IIT-JEE exam.

Anand’s family was in tears after watching the trailer of Super 30.

Anand Kumar expressed how he felt seeing Hrithik Roshan bring the struggles of his life alive on the screen. He tweeted, “ट्रेलर देखा | पूरे परिवार के आँखों में आंसू आ गये | लगा कि फिल्म में रितिक रोशन नहीं बल्कि मैं ही हूँ | संघर्ष के दिन याद आ गये | अत्याचारियों से मुकाबला करते हुये भी कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी विद्यार्थियों पढ़ाना | भाई का साथ | और सबकुछ | फिल्म की पूरी टीम का आभार | (Watched the trailer. The whole family was in tears. It felt that it is me and not Hrithik Roshan in the film. The days of struggle were remembered. To teach students in difficult circumstances while coping with the oppressors. Gratitude to the entire team of the film).”

ट्रेलर देखा | पूरे परिवार के आँखों में आंसू आ गये | लगा कि फिल्म में रितिक रोशन नहीं बल्कि मैं ही हूँ | संघर्ष के दिन याद आ गये | अत्याचारियों से मुकाबला करते हुये भी कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी विद्यार्थियों पढ़ाना | भाई का साथ | और सबकुछ | फिल्म की पूरी टीम का आभार | pic.twitter.com/9ZaBxBVnFd — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) June 4, 2019

The official description of Super 30 reads, “The film captures the trials and tribulations of Anand’s life and the challenges he faced in order to set up his ‘Super 30’ institute. It is an inspirational story of his struggle and achievement, and how one man makes a difference in the lives of underprivileged students.”

Anand Kumar also expressed his excitement for the trailer before its release on Tuesday. He wrote on Twitter, “घड़ी की सुई लोगों के दिलों की धड़कन से खिलवाड़ कर रही हैं। आज रात तो कई को ठीक से नींद आयेगी ।क्या फिल्म रिलीज़ होने के बाद समय बदल जायेगा ? क्या अब हक़दार ही राजा बनेगा ? और कई सवाल हैं जो आज करोड़ों के मन-मस्तिक में चहलकदमी कर रहे हैं। देखते हैं कल आने वाला ट्रेलर कैसा होता है| (The clock needle is playing with the beats of people’s hearts. Tonight, many would sleep properly. Will the time change after the film is released? Will the rightful person become the king now? There are many questions in the minds and hearts of millions today. Let’s see how the trailer will be).”

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Vijay Varma, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh, along with Pankaj Tripathi playing the antagonist. The film will release on July 12 this year.