Hrithik postpones Super 30 release, Kangana questions his ‘sob story’

Hrithik Roshan on Thursday took to Twitter to share that his upcoming film Super 30 will not release on July 26, thereby avoiding a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya.

Hrithik’s statement read, “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible.”

He added, “Over the past few years, to my utter dismay, I have been witness to a lot of us cheering and encouraging what was/is an open and blatant case of harassment. I must even now, wait patiently and silently for the collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in civility of our society. This unrelenting helplessness must end.”

Kangana Ranaut gave a statement about the same and said, “Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mentena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push Super 30’s release date and Ekta will bring her film Mental Hai Kya on 26th July. They had taken this call last week itself. I don’t know why he wrote this sob story but I am glad that Mental Hai Kya is getting a solo release. I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male dominated industry. It’s not easy to do what she does, I applaud her courage and power.”

It was recently announced that Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, will release on July 26. The clash of Kangana and Hrithik’s films was seen as a big battle at the box office as the two have previously been involved in a big controversy. Even though Ekta Kapoor had shared a note on Twitter stating this decision was taken solely because of trade reasons and requested that there should be no mud slinging for them to have a dignified release, the result was quite different.

Super 30 was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day 2019 and was then clashing with Kangana’s Manikarnika. The film was then postponed to July but after recent events, the makers are now looking for a new release date.

The controversy first started when Kangana Ranaut mentioned a “silly ex” in an interview. This led to many accusations by both parties.