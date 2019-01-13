Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to release on July 26

Hrithik Roshan has revealed the new release date of his controversy-ridden upcoming film, Super 30. Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his coaching programme (from which the film derives its name), Super 30 will release on July 26 now.

Hrithik tweeted, “Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019. बहुत जल्द समय बदलने वाला है! @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @mrunal0801 @TheAmitSadh @nandishsandhu @super30film.”

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl, director of Queen. After sexual misconduct allegations against Bahl came into light in the #MeTooIndia firestorm last year, the film’s release seemed in jeopardy. Super 30 was initially scheduled to release on January 25, 2019 along with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Hrithik had responded to the allegations in a Twitter statement which read, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”

He had added, “All the proven sexual offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up”.

Super 30 is about the coaching programme that Anand Kumar co-founded with an IPS officer Abhayanand to help 30 talented students from economically backward backgrounds in qualifying for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).

The film will be the last production of Phantom Films, a production house owned by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Bahl. The company was dissolved in the wake of the Bahl controversy.