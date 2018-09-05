Hrithik Roshan unveils the posters of Super 30 on Teacher’s Day

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 will hit the theaters on January 25, 2019. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 will hit the theaters on January 25, 2019.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan released the posters of his upcoming film Super 30. The actor took to his social media handles and shared three posters, one introducing his character of Anand Kumar, the mathematician who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams, the other one has him surrounded by his students and the last one shows the students ready for some sort of a battle.

Before sharing the posters, Hrithik teased his fans with the tagline, “अब राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बनेगा…(Now, the king’s son will not become the king)” His character poster has mathematical equations written all over it and his intense gaze leaves you intrigued about the Vikas Bahl directorial. Earlier in the year, the makers of the film shared the first look of the actor where he was seen sporting a thick beard and rough hair. Then too the actor looked convincing as a Maths tutor.

Putting up the poster where he is seen with a bunch of youngsters who play IIT aspirants in the movie, Hrithik wrote, “अब राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बनेगा… अब राजा वही बनेगा जो हकदार होगा! #Super30Poster (Now, the king’s son will not become the king. Rather, the one who deserves it will be the king)” The last poster was shared with the caption, “वक़्त बदलने वाला है, Welcome to Super 30 #Super30Poster (The time is going to change)”

Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar had earlier said in an interview that he thinks Hrithik is the best actor to portray him on screen.

Also starring Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur, Super 30, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Films, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019. The film will face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

