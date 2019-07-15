Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan as Patna-based mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. The leak of the film is expected to hamper the film’s business at the box office.

Despite strict action against Tamilrockers, several new releases have been leaked by the notorious website. Article 15, Spider-Man Far From Home, Oh Baby and Kabir Singh among others are some of the latest victims of piracy.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is a fictionalised account of the life of Anand Kumar who got popular with his special teaching program Super 30 under which he trained underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examination. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava and Nandish Sandhu among others.

In her review of Super 30, The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta wrote, “Done right, it should have been a rousing, goose-bump inducing, cheer-athon. But Super 30, called thus because of the number of students in Anand’s class, is way less than super. For several reasons: the calling out of caste is not brave enough especially when it’s clear Anand is lower-caste, the main tale is padded with unnecessary drama, and instead of sharp specifics, there’s the usual broad brush-strokey Bollywoodised treatment that suffuses the whole thing.”

“Yes, the real-life story is inspiring, but the telling of it is a drag. The film has its moments, which belong mostly to its young people: the kids are all right,” she added.