Hrithik Roshan: Super 30 has brought in a lot of changes in my life

Hrithik Roshan surprised the world when he shed his greek god avatar to play mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film, that released earlier this month, has already raked in Rs 128.67 crore. And for the actor, the positive feedback and box office numbers has led to a sense of gratitude.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Hrithik said, “It feels great that Super 30 did so well. And I have so much gratitude towards the success of the film. There were a lot of people rooting for me – be it my family and friends. And to make them proud is very encouraging and an important thing for me.”

The film has recently been announced tax-free in multiple states. When asked if he was expecting this to happen, the 45-year-old said, “It feels good when such films are supported. It proves that we made an impact. Through Super 30, we wanted to say the same thing. That support the worthy, the ‘hakdars’. So it does feel special.”

Cinegoers have lauded the film for its inspiring story and performances. We wondered if there was a feedback from someone that touched Hrithik’s heart.

With a broad smile, Hrithik Roshan said, “I was really happy when people spoke about my dancing in the film. I had really worked hard and was hoping someone would notice. There are two sequences – one with the family in the house and the second being drunk at the party. And I had a feeling that I did well in both and was waiting to be complimented on the same. So whenever anyone picked that up, it really made me excited.”

And when asked what did he take back from Super 30, the actor said, “It has brought in a lot of changes in my life. I have been trying to work towards giving a better lifestyle for my staff in the house. I have also started to contribute to the people around me. And it’s only a start and I hope I can do more and better.”

Super 30 also starred Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi among others.