Hrithik Roshan stretches out in sun with niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina on a lazy Sunday, see photo

Actor Hrithik Roshan seems to have had a relaxed Sunday, by the looks of it. The actor took to Twitter and shared a photo, where he is relaxing in the gardens with his family. Hrithik, who is currently at an expansive villa, was joined by his cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika for a picnic.

Hrithik often shares photos and videos of his time with his family on social media. Earlier, he had shared the photo with his extended family that had gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Hrithik was seen lying on a mat in a green shirt and black pants. Pashmina was clad in a black playsuit and pink sunglasses. Suranika also wore a black outfit and her hand was wrapped in a crepe bandage. Hrithik captioned the photo, “Sundaying.”

Suranika posted the picture on her Instagram page as well. “Pizza aftermath,” she called it. She hosted an AMA session on Instagram from the picnic and posted photos of the villa and another one of Pashmina. She replied when someone asked her the secret behind her ‘beautiful eyes’. “Roz raat ko rona (Crying to bed each night),” she said. When someone asked why she cries at night, she said, “Din mein time nahi milta (I am too busy during the day).” Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina. Pashmina is Rajesh Roshan’s daughter.

After it was announced that Pashmina would foray into acting as well, Hrithik wrote, “So proud of you Pashmina.You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family,” Hrithik wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has Krrish 4, and Fighter in the pipeline.