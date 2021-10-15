scorecardresearch
Friday, October 15, 2021
Hrithik Roshan starts shooting for Vikram Vedha remake on Dussehra: ‘A new first day today’

The Tamil film Vikram Vedha, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi released in 2017. The remake stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 15, 2021 3:31:13 pm
vikram vedha bollywood cast hrithik roshanVikram Vedha Hindi remake stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photos: Instagram/hrithikroshan and studiosynot)

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan has gone on floors. The actor along with the makers made the announcement of commencing the film’s shooting on Dussehra, on Friday. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik took to his Instagram stories and shared the news by posting photos of sunrise, presumably from the sets. He wrote, “Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today.” The words in the second picture said, “Good luck.”

vikram vedha hindi remake hrithik roshan Hrithik Roshan shared clicks in his Instagram stories.
Soon after, the film’s production banner Y Not Studios also shared a photo of the clipboard and wrote, “It begins! #VikramVedha.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Y Not Studios (@studiosynot)

The Tamil film Vikram Vedha released in 2017 and received a thumbs-up from the audience and critics. It was said to be inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi.

The original action-thriller starred R Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler. The film was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who will also helm the Hindi remake.

In the meantime, Hrithik Roshan also has films like Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The sequel of his last release War will go on floors next year. The next installment in his superhero franchise, Krrish 4 was also announced recently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
