‘Hrithik Roshan spent the night at a temple, prayed for me,’ recalls sister Sunaina

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan recently revealed how her health condition worsened after she started a diet that consisted of just fruits, juices, cookies and water. Sunaina made this revealation in a social media post and shared that her the consequences of her diet almost led her into a coma.

Along with the video shared on Instagram, she shared in the caption, “In 2001, a crash diet led me down a path I never imagined. What followed was one of the most crucial chapters of my life and a lesson I’ll never forget. It completely changed the way I think about health, nourishment, and the shortcuts we’re often tempted to take. Choose nourishment. Choose patience. If this story made you think twice, share it with someone who needs to hear it.”

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Talking about her health setback, Sunaina shared that her crash diet led her to the hospital. She said, “For two to three days, I had no awareness. My family was told by Dr Udwadia that it could lead to paralysis, loss of eyesight, or even a coma. They didn’t know what would happen next.”

She added, “My brother even spent the night at a temple praying for me to get well. The doctor said the first sign of recovery would be that I would ask for food, and after days, that’s exactly what I did. That one moment changed everything for my family.”

Furthermore, Sunaina recalled her difficult path to recovery and shared, “I was in the hospital for a month after being diagnosed with tuberculosis meningitis. Then I was stuck at home for four more months to avoid a relapse. Heavy medication, all because my immunity had crashed. And the reason? Crash dieting. That’s when I realised no goal is worth risking your life.”

Her father Rakesh Roshan extended his support in the comments section and wrote, “Sharing your experience is giving strength to many,” he wrote. Her mother Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Reliving your story after 25 years is overwhelming for me. I remember how you fought it so strongly mentally and physically… Dr. Farokh Udwadia finally, after three weeks, said you’re out of danger now, but you have a long journey ahead for full recovery. God bless you, my daughter, for your courage and will to fight and survive.”

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In a previous video , Sunaina Roshan had revealed her leg injury, which left her bedridden, had pushed her to do crash dieting.

Sunaina had earlier opened up about her battle with alcoholism and shared that she checked herself into a rehab center to get better. her family has always been supportive of her.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Crash dieting and severe dietary restrictions can lead to critical health complications, severe nutritional deficiencies, and life-threatening medical conditions. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before starting any major diet plan or weight-management routine. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of personal anecdotes or content read online.