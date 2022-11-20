Hrithik Roshan slams reports of moving in with Saba Azad: ‘Understand I’ll be under lens of curiosity, but…’

Hrithik Roshan is no mood to entertain misinformation. The superstar, who is dating actor Saba Azad, slammed a news report which claimed the couple is set to move in together soon.

A publication had published an article, writing that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat– of which the top two floors were currently being renovated.

Hrithik, however, took to Twitter and wrote that as a star he knows there will be curiosity around his private life– but it doesn’t hold well when “misinformation” is spread in news reports.

“There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job,” Hrithik tweeted.

There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

The report had claimed that Hrithik spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments–spread over three floors–located near the Juhu-Versova link road in Mumbai. The apartments were reported to be spread over 38,000 sq ft.

A source close to the couple clarified that Hrithik and Saba “are in a happy place” and are focusing on work. “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik and Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds.

“They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam,” the source added.

Saba Azad recently wrapped the second season of the series Rocket Boys. Season one of the show had opened to rave reviews. Hrithik, meanwhile, is currently filming Fighter, touted as India’s first aerial action film, in Assam.