scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Hrithik Roshan slams reports of moving in with Saba Azad: ‘Understand I’ll be under lens of curiosity, but…’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy place and moving in together is definitely not on their minds, a source close to them shared.

While Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have never officially confirmed their relationship, the couple is vocal about their love on social media. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan is no mood to entertain misinformation. The superstar, who is dating actor Saba Azad, slammed a news report which claimed the couple is set to move in together soon.

A publication had published an article, writing that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat– of which the top two floors were currently being renovated.

Hrithik, however, took to Twitter and wrote that as a star he knows there will be curiosity around his private life– but it doesn’t hold well when “misinformation” is spread in news reports.

“There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job,” Hrithik tweeted.

The report had claimed that Hrithik spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments–spread over three floors–located near the Juhu-Versova link road in Mumbai. The apartments were reported to be spread over 38,000 sq ft.

A source close to the couple clarified that Hrithik and Saba “are in a happy place” and are focusing on work. “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik and Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds.

Also Read |Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad a ‘nutty anomaly’ on her birthday: A timeline of their relationship

“They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam,” the source added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

Saba Azad recently wrapped the second season of the series Rocket Boys. Season one of the show had opened to rave reviews. Hrithik, meanwhile, is currently filming Fighter, touted as India’s first aerial action film, in Assam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 02:17:22 pm
Next Story

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement party: Bride-to-be wowed in red gown, groom wore a tux

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement