Hrithik Roshan to star in Satte Pe Satta remake

Satte Pe Satta remake will be the second Amitabh Bachchan film which will have Hrithik Roshan playing his part. The previous one was Agneepath (2012.)

Hrithik Roshan will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in Satte Pe Satta remake.

Hrithik Roshan is set to play the main lead in the remake of hit 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. The news comes days before the release of Hrithik’s Super 30.

Though no official announcement has been made yet, a source close to the unit shared, “Hrithik will be playing the lead role in Satte Pe Satta and everybody is looking forward to it”.

This will be the second time Hrithik Roshan will step into the shoes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a remake. He had already impressed fans and critics alike in 2012 blockbuster Agneepath.

The Satte Pe Satta remake will be directed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty.

Satte Pe Satta (1982) was helmed by Raj N Sippy. It starred Hema Malini, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Amjad Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kanwaljit Singh and Ranjeeta Kaur among others.

A still from Satte Pe Satta (1990) starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the big release of Super 30. It is a biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program by the same name. Super 30 has been directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

