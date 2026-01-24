Hrithik Roshan shot ‘Senorita’ in extreme pain, Ranveer Singh danced with 6–7 stitches, says choreographer: ‘He always gets injured’

A big part of Bollywood films are the songs, which are often huge spectacles with intricate dance choreography to back them. One of the leading choreographers in the industry is Bosco Martis, and in a recent interview he talked about his experience of working with Bollywood’s biggest stars. In particular, he talked about stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and highlighted the unique quirks and idiosyncrasies each brings to the set while shooting for song sequences.

While talking to Mirchi Plus about some of the most challenging songs he has ever choreographed and shot, Bosco had a long list. He started with a song from “Bang Bang” starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif and said, “We had to wait 5 hours for the floor during the shoot of ‘Tu Meri’. But the thought was that the moves had to be… The floor, the gravity, and the way the shoes were on it had to be all very smooth. Hrithik is someone specifically who, until he is comfortable in his shoes and on the floor, isn’t able to enjoy the song.”