Hrithik Roshan shot ‘Senorita’ in extreme pain, Ranveer Singh danced with 6–7 stitches, says choreographer: ‘He always gets injured’

Choreographer Bosco Martis talked about stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh and highlighted the unique quirks and idiosyncrasies each brings to the set while shooting for song sequences.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer SinghBosco talks about working with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: IMDb)

A big part of Bollywood films are the songs, which are often huge spectacles with intricate dance choreography to back them. One of the leading choreographers in the industry is Bosco Martis, and in a recent interview he talked about his experience of working with Bollywood’s biggest stars. In particular, he talked about stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and highlighted the unique quirks and idiosyncrasies each brings to the set while shooting for song sequences.

While talking to Mirchi Plus about some of the most challenging songs he has ever choreographed and shot, Bosco had a long list. He started with a song from “Bang Bang” starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif and said, “We had to wait 5 hours for the floor during the shoot of ‘Tu Meri’. But the thought was that the moves had to be… The floor, the gravity, and the way the shoes were on it had to be all very smooth. Hrithik is someone specifically who, until he is comfortable in his shoes and on the floor, isn’t able to enjoy the song.”

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan drops first song ‘Maatrubhumi’; fans ‘disappointed with his performance’. Watch

He continued, “During ‘Kala Chashma’ (Baar Baar Dekho), we waited almost half a shift for Katrina’s outfit. At first it was a lehenga, and then we came up with an outfit where we could see her footwork. We wanted that to be visible. So for half a shift, the whole shoot was stopped, but I think it was worth it because you have seen what Kala Chashma has done. ‘Senorita’ is another hard one because during the shooting of that song, Hrithik was in extreme pain.”

Talking about Ranbir in particular, Bosco recalled the track ‘Tai Tai Phish’ from Chillar Party and said, “We shot ‘Tai Tai Phish’ in just 6 hours because that is all the time we had. It is a very fun-loving song which I did with Ranbir. He is such a natural actor that you never get exhausted from watching him. What I mean by that is that watching him dance makes you feel like even you can dance; it brings a smile to your face. The same power is with Govinda, because whenever you see him dance, you feel like you’re dancing yourself. You feel extremely happy seeing him, and that is the beauty of such superstars.”

He then moved to Ranvir and complimented the actor for his pain tolerance. He said, “Ranveer Singh is a ball of energy. Until he gets physically injured, he feels like he hasn’t done anything. He gets his hand cut and scars on his face, and whenever we shoot together, he always gets injured. While shooting on the Howrah Bridge, he got a cut on his leg and had to get 6-7 stitches. But his energy never went down, and he kept dancing with his upper body. The audience is only seeing what he is showing them.”

